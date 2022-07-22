High gas prices leading North Texans to ride share programs

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — The expensive gas prices are making many people in Arlington swap their car keys for ride share programs.

A spokesperson for the city's ride share program, VIA, says there's been major boosts in ridership since prices began to spike.

Alysha Gonzalez has a car but she's not using it as often as she would like. She says the rise in gas prices has become unbearable and relies on the program at times.

"It's getting harder just paying for a full tank of gas for my little Kia," Gonzalez said.

Last month, Via saw the highest ridership in the service's history. According to recent surveys, 65% of riders say affordability is the main reason for using the service.

"You can't pay for gas all the time and that sucks but that is how it is sometimes and that has become a more reliable option," Mahaiyyah Muhammed said.

Major companies like Uber and Lyft added fuel surcharges, making it more expensive for riders. Despite the pain at the pump, Via has experienced no rate changes.

"Rides range between $3-$5 per person per ride depending on how far you're going and that's because we use city funding as well as federal funds to help subsidize those costs," Ann Foss said.

People can also get a weekly pass that allows up to four trips per day and costs $25 per week.

Via's stagnant prices provided some relief to customers and had those that mainly relying on other means of transportation flocking their way.

"It's really convenient," Gonzalez said. "It's a lot cheaper than paying $50 on a full tank of gas that you're going to waste within three days."

The service is offered between 6 a.m. and 9 p.m. Monday through Friday and between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. on Saturday.