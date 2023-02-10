High demand for diabetes drugs causing shortages for those who need them

EULESS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Several drugs used to treat diabetes are being touted as the new way to lose weight fast. Now the spike in demand has caused shortages for those who depend on the medicine.

The FDA approved Trulicity and Ozempic to treat symptoms of type 2 diabetes, but studies showed an additional benefit: weight loss. For months demand has outpaced the supply as social media filled with success stories.

Celebrities including Elon Musk and Chelsea Handler have been open about using the shots to shed pounds. Now that off-label use is affecting the supply for those who need it most: diabetes patients. In December the FDA added Trulicity to its drug shortage list.

Larry Jernigan lives in Euless. He says he usually picks up three boxes of at a time, which lasts him three months. These days he's having trouble even getting one box. "I've even asked if there was an alternative injectable drugs that are similar to Trulicity," said Jernigan. "But the pharmacist said they're not available either."

The companies behind Trulicity and Ozempic say the demand is strong and continuing to grow. Doctors like Melinda Harrell are seeing more and more patients upset about the shortage. "They hear about this medication from their friend and it's working great," she said. "[And they ask] well why can't we have it?" Still, she says, the drugs are not meant for a small amount of weight loss. Instead, the drugs are supposed to help people who are 50 to 100 pounds overweight.

The FDA has approved the injectable drug Wegovy specifically for weight loss, and it's looking to do the same with Mounjaro. All of the shots are costly without insurance, running around $900-1,100 for a one-month supply.

After calling around to CVS, Walgreens, Walmart and Kroger, Jernigan found one box of Trulicity. Now he's urging others to leave the rest for those who truly depend on it. "Think about what you're doing to another person who needs that drug."