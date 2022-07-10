Heat advisory extended through Monday evening
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The heat advisory in effect for North Texas has been extended again.
Portions of North Texas are under the advisory through 9 p.m. Monday.
Highs in North Texas on Monday will be around 104 degrees and the heat index will bring feels-like temperature to 106 tomorrow.
Temperatures will remain in the triple digits throughout the week.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.