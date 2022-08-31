Head of Midland’s school district lone finalist for Fort Worth superintendent

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - The school board president in Midland called it a "blow" Wednesday, finding out their district superintendent is set to take the same job in Fort Worth.

Bryan Murry expected Dr. Angelica Ramsey would immediately be visible on Fort Worth ISD campuses, and in the community, trying to develop a strategy for the district when she officially is hired for the job next month.

The Army veteran and former reading teacher had a successful 18-month run in Midland. School board leaders just extended her contract this month, giving her a $35,000 raise.

Murry said they turned to her in 2021 because the board wanted to see academics improve, and the community wanted to see someone who understood West Texas values. Her focus on building relationships at the campus level, he said helped from the start.

"Had three principals stop me that night and say, 'This superintendent is amazing. The way she came in and talked to principals and asked for our opinion and asked for feedback and how do we help them the most.' From that day forward it's just been more of the same," Murry said.

He acknowledged some conflicts as Ramsey took the district in a new direction. A grandparent who spoke with CBS 11 expressed concern over some teachers leaving in the last year.

Martha Moore said classrooms became heavily focused on test scores. Midland students showed reading and math gains in Spring 2022 STAAR testing at lower grade levels, and the district earned a 'B' grade from the state this year.

Murry said when he talked with FWISD board members about Ramsey last week, they asked him how she would handle the politics in the district. That potential conflict was already on display when she was introduced Tuesday, where some community members pointed out her doctoral dissertation used critical race theory to study Latina school leaders.

Politics weren't an issue though in Midland Murry said, in what is a traditionally conservative community.

"What she did is she heard from the board and went and did what the community wanted," he said. "And that's what she pretty much stuck to."

Ramsey said Tuesday night her first 90 days in the district will be all about meeting people around the community, to start building a strategy to work toward benefitting kids.