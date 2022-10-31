Wicked Halloween weather: What to expect for trick-or-treating

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Trick-or-treating? Here's your Halloween evening weather forecast.

Temperatures rose into the mid 70s this afternoon under a mix of sun and clouds. No rain is expected.

Tonight, for trick or treating, we'll see partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the mid to upper 60s.

Dry weather is expected Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the 70s.

An isolated shower or two could develop under a southerly flow this Thursday. But heads up -- we're tracking a higher chance of rain and storms for part of the weekend.

A strong cold front will move in from the west Friday into Saturday. Best rain and storm chances will arrive Friday night into Saturday morning (at this time). Any storms that develop could produce heavy rain and gusty winds.

The Storm Prediction Center currently has our western counties under an outlook for severe storms Friday. By Saturday afternoon and evening, North Texas will dry out. Sunshine is expected Sunday.

Don't forget! Daylight Saving Time ends this weekend.