Watch CBS News
Crime

Half a million dollars in methamphetamine seized at Texas-Mexico border

By CBS DFW Staff

/ CBS DFW

DPS: Truck inspection stops at Texas border may deter human, drug smugglers 03:36

BROWNSVILLE, Texas — An 18-year-old U.S. citizen was stopped by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers when he tried to smuggle more than half a million in methamphetamine into Texas. 

It happened on June 14.

"Our officers remain vigilant in their duties of securing our borders and their efforts led to this significant seizure," said Port Director Tater Ortiz, Brownsville Port of Entry.

slate-copy.jpg
Packages containing nearly 30 pounds of methamphetamine seized by CBP officers at Gateway International Bridge in Brownsville. U.S. Customs and Border Protection

The narcotics were found in a 2008 Chrysler driven by the suspect who lives in Matamoros, Mexico.

A drug sniffing dog led officers to three packages hidden within the car containing close to 30 pounds of methamphetamine.

Officers seized the narcotics along with the car, arrested the man and turned him over to the custody of Homeland Security Investigations special agents for further investigation.

CBS DFW Staff
ktvt-cbs11-dallas-ft-worth-logo.jpg

The CBS DFW team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSDFW.com.

First published on June 17, 2022 / 4:55 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.