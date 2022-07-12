More than half a million in cocaine seized at Texas-Mexico border

Latino political groups say what they think of Gov. Abbott's new border order

LAREDO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized more than $650,000 in cocaine at the Texas-Mexico border on July 7.

87 pounds of cocaine with an estimated street value of $671,160 U.S. Customs and Border Protection

"Our CBP officers' knowledge of concealment methods and technology played a key role in the discovery of these illicit narcotics," said Port Director Alberto Flores, Laredo Port of Entry. "We remain committed to ensuring our cargo system remains secure while facilitating lawful commerce."

The narcotics were hidden within the tires of Freightliner trailer carrying a shipment of juice.

The truck was referred for a canine and non-intrusive inspection system examination, resulting in the discovery of the 38 packages containing 87 pounds of cocaine.

Officers seized the narcotics and the tractor. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement-Homeland Security Investigations special agents are investigating the seizure.