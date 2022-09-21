Hundreds enjoy all the hoopla of H-E-B opening in Frisco

North Texans gather for the grand opening of H-E-B in Frisco

FRISCO (CBSDFW.COM) - The anticipation is finally over. H-E-B has officially opened the doors to its store in Frisco.

Reminiscent of the Black Friday Rush, 1,500 people walked (or ran) in after waiting in lines for hours overnight.

"We thought we were crazy too until we got here and there were three people in front of us," said Kaleesa Johnson, who waited for nine hours.

Another happy customer, Leslie Donley of Frisco said she has, "Waited and waited, and wished and wished and wished for an H-E-B."

The 118,000-square-foot H-E-B Frisco store, which is the multi-format retailer's flagship banner, joins the network of six Central Market locations serving DFW shoppers for more than two decades.

Filled with amenities, the store has distinctive features such as a True Texas BBQ, a full-service pharmacy with a drive-thru; and home décor department.

Additionally, the store introduced a new line of sushi and sashimi by the pound.

But for Johnson, it's the "brownie bites, the tortillas, everything here is just fresh...," that makes H-E-B the place to go for groceries.

Raw fish, barbeque and home décor aside, it's the customers that set the store apart, according to Juan-Carlos Ruck, H-E-B executive vice president over North Texas.

"Customers love us and as long as we continue to do right by them they will continue to reward us with their business," he said.

And big business it is... as the largest privately held employer in Texas, according to a news release, H-E-B's Frisco store employs about 750 people, with more than 85% hired from the local area.

Everyone who partied at the opening was given a free coupon book and somereceived gift cards.

The H-E-B Frisco store is located at 4800 Main Street in Frisco. The store will be open seven days a week from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.