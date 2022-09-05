H-E-B announces open date for Frisco location

FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - H-E-B is officially opening its doors in North Texas.

The grocer's Frisco location will open on Sept. 21. The 11,000 sq. ft. store will include a full-service H-E-B Pharmacy with drive-thru and a True Texas BBQ restaurant with a drive-thru.

Customers can start scheduling orders for curbside pickup starting on Sept. 19 at 1 a.m.

The H-E-B Frisco store is located at 4800 Main Street in Frisco. The store will be open seven days a week from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

H-E-B will be opening more locations in McKinney, Allen and Plano.