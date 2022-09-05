Watch CBS News
Local News

H-E-B announces open date for Frisco location

By Julia Falcon

/ CBS DFW

Your Monday Afternoon Headlines, September 5th, 2022
Your Monday Afternoon Headlines, September 5th, 2022 02:59

FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - H-E-B is officially opening its doors in North Texas.

The grocer's Frisco location will open on Sept. 21. The 11,000 sq. ft. store will include a full-service H-E-B Pharmacy with drive-thru and a True Texas BBQ restaurant with a drive-thru.

Customers can start scheduling orders for curbside pickup starting on Sept. 19 at 1 a.m. 

The H-E-B Frisco store is located at 4800 Main Street in Frisco. The store will be open seven days a week from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

H-E-B will be opening more locations in McKinney, Allen and Plano.

First published on September 5, 2022 / 4:29 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.