Gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke tests positive for COVID

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - It's been less than a week since Beto O'Rourke was in Dallas and today his campaign confirms that the Democratic candidate for governor has tested positive for COVID.

Beto O'Rourke.

In a statement on Monday O'Rourke said, "In addition to being fully vaccinated and boosted, I regularly test for COVID-19 while traveling the state for town hall meetings. I tested negative yesterday morning before testing positive today. I have mild symptoms and will be following public health guidelines."

In addition to making stops across North Texas O'Rourke has been campaigning in cities across the state in his challenge against incumbent Republican Governor Greg Abbott.

While in Dallas on April 20 O'Rourke said if he were elected governor he would lower property taxes across Texas by shifting billions of dollars the state spends to protect the southern border. That includes the National Guard Members Governor Abbott has activated.

During a news conference O'Rourke said, "The activation of the National Guard members, I'll bring every single one of them home today if I were the Governor of the State of Texas. There's no need for them to be there. That would save billions of dollars over the coming years as an example."

The body of Mansfield High graduate and Texas National Guard member Specialist Bishop Evans was recovered today from the Rio Grande River. Evans had been assigned to Gov. Abbott's border security mission, known as Operation Lone Star, and had dived into the river to try and help two migrants who appeared to be drowning.

So far, O'Rourke has made no statement on the loss of the 22-year-old.