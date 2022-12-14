Watch CBS News
Local News

Grapevine offering temporary shelter for those displaced by tornado

By Erin Jones

/ CBS DFW

Grapevine offering temporary shelter for those displaced by tornado
Grapevine offering temporary shelter for those displaced by tornado 02:08

GRAPEVINE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A violent tornado seen crossing Highway 114 caused significant damage just down the street from Susan Ocon's home. 

"It was just like a sheet of white outside, you know the rain, then it just got really loud," she said.

Thankfully, her home was spared but the neighborhood lost electricity. 

The storm carried over to an area near west Northwest Highway and North Dove Road.

Grapevine schools dealing with tornado damage 02:51

"A lot of businesses, I don't think they'll be open for months and months now, but we were lucky to miss it just by like 50 feet or something and we have a few broken windows but that's about it," said business owner Raul Rai.

Rai, who is the owner of a vape shop, boarded up and purchased a generator to make sure his employees don't miss out on any work. 

"It's holiday time and a lot of our employees don't want to go without a paycheck," Rai said. "..running right now the hotspot for the Internet and everything so they can still do the transactions"

The Grapevine Mills Mall and Walmart and Sam's Club nearby are also battered. 

The REC of Grapevine is serving as a temporary shelter for anyone in need.

"Time out of the dark - heat or cooing - we're offering those services here," said Trent Kelley, deputy director of REC Grapevine. "We also have snacks and drinks and things like that." 

Grapevine Mayor William Tate shared some good news - the five people who were treated for non-life-threatening injuries today have been released from the hospital. 

Grapevine homeowners, businesses start road to recovery after severe storms 02:09

"It's been encouraging," Tate said. "We feel pretty fortunate. We're a city of volunteers and we're all pulling together, looking forward to cleaning up and going on to celebrate Christmas." 

And the mayor says damaged businesses are also being offered security overnight as officers are available to watch their property. 

Erin Jones
Erin-Jones_cbsdfw.jpg

Raised in Richardson, Erin Jones is proud to call North Texas home. Her passion for journalism began in elementary school. For a 5th grade graduation memory book, she was asked what do you want to be when you grow up? She wrote journalist.

First published on December 13, 2022 / 10:09 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.