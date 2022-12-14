Grapevine homeowner, businessman grateful they're OK after storm damages property

GRAPEVINE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – In what became a very different experience during the morning commute, a driver along State Highway 114 in Grapevine spotted a funnel cloud spinning their way.

The driver recorded the storm and posted it on Twitter.

Inside a Sam's Club in Grapevine, you could see damage to some of the interior walls and parts of the roof blown off.

Outside, a truck tossed aside by the wind.

Along Northwest Highway, a car wash went through its own spin cycle.

One of the business' owners, Vic Ware, said he is taking it in stride. "I'm not devastated as much as I was by looking at the pictures. It's a disaster, but it's fixable. This is nothing I've been through and nothing I want to go through again."

The storm blew debris all around the city and downed trees and powerlines.

One block over, Randy Popiel's house, built just a year and a half ago, sustained damage too, along with his backyard greenhouse.

"I think it's a loss, what do you think? (laughs) I think it'll be new and my gazebo and all that. It'll all be cleaned up and it will be awhile."

He and Ware said the debris can be cleaned up and the damages can be fixed, and that they are relieved and grateful they and their families are ok.