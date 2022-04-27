Warning issued after possibly rabid fox found in Grand Prairie

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Health officials are warning pet owners about a sick fox found near the corner of S. Carrier Pkwy, and E. Sandra Ln., in Grand Prairie that may have died from rabies.

Animal Control picked it up on April 14. The animal's rabies test results were inconclusive though. Still, that doesn't rule out the virus as a cause of death.

Even though it's possible the fox died from some other cause, anyone who was bitten or scratched by it should contact their physician immediately.

Animal contact, such as bites or scratches, may lead to exposure to rabies. Infected animals can transmit the rabies virus prior to the onset of symptoms.

Health officials said simply seeing the fox is not considered an exposure. But anyone who believes their pet was exposed to the ill fox should contact their veterinarian immediately