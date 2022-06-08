Grand Prairie police arrest Allen Hale in connection to fatal shooting

GRAND PRAIRIE (CBSDFW.COM) - A fight turned deadly in Grand Prairie, after police say Allen Hale, 32, fatally shot Shannon McKnight, 35.

Allen Hale, 32 Grand Prairie Police Department

He was killed on June 7 shortly after 10 p.m. Police found his body in the 900 block of Sugar Mill Lane.

Detectives said they determined Hale argued with McKnight before allegedly shooting him.

Officers arrested Hale on a charge of murder, and he is currently being held in the Grand Prairie Detention Center with a bond set at $500,000.00

This case remains under investigation.