Grand Prairie firefighters battle 3-alarm apartment complex fire

By Giles Hudson

/ CBS DFW

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Grand Prairie firefighters are battling a three-alarm fire at an apartment complex just off Main Street.

The call came in at 8:45 p.m. on Oct. 12 at the Kensington Apartments, located in the 1900 block of Houston Street at Northwest 19th Street.

Grand Prairie Police Chief Robert Fite said heavy flames and smoke were shooting from the second floor when firefighters first arrived.

Crews began evacuating the building and have called in the Red Cross to help displaced residents.

No reports yet of anyone hurt and no word on the cause of the fire.

First published on October 12, 2022 / 9:42 PM

