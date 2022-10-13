Grand Prairie firefighters battle 3-alarm apartment complex fire

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Grand Prairie firefighters are battling a three-alarm fire at an apartment complex just off Main Street.

The call came in at 8:45 p.m. on Oct. 12 at the Kensington Apartments, located in the 1900 block of Houston Street at Northwest 19th Street.

Grand Prairie Police Chief Robert Fite said heavy flames and smoke were shooting from the second floor when firefighters first arrived.

AVOID AREA



GPFD is currently working a 3-alarm structure fire at the 1900 block of Houston St. The fire is under control and there are currently no injuries. OEM is on scene to help displaced families. pic.twitter.com/KySMkxpXGm — Grand Prairie Fire (@GPTXFire) October 13, 2022

Crews began evacuating the building and have called in the Red Cross to help displaced residents.

No reports yet of anyone hurt and no word on the cause of the fire.