Governor Abbott touts Texas economy during campaign stop at small business in Dallas

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - At Manda Machine in West Dallas, Governor Greg Abbott called small businesses like this third-generation, family-owned machining firm, economic engines for Texas, saying "Texas ranks as the #1 state to start a small business."

Andy Ellard, a co-owner, credits the Governor's and state's policies.

"They just leave us alone, they provide us a good foundation to grow our businesses," he said.

The Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas said that so far this year, the number of jobs has grown by nearly 5% in Texas, which is higher than the national rate of 3.5%.

Multiple companies continue to relocate to Texas from across the country.

This week, Abbott's opponent, Democrat Beto O'Rourke told the Dallas Morning News editorial board that the Governor is "under-cutting so much of that strength of and success in our economy."

The Governor rejected that and said Texas now has more Fortune 500 companies than any other state and he pointed to conversations with CEO's.

"They say Governor Abbott, it's the policies that you have championed and put in place in Texas which is why we're leaving our old state and coming to your state," he said.

During a one-on-one interview in August, CBS 11 asked O'Rourke about the success of the Texas economy.

"Imagine what we can do in terms of attracting employers and creating more jobs if we didn't have a total ban on abortion in Texas with no exceptions for rape and incest," Abbott said. "It's really hard to attract and return the talent when people feel under attack."

Governor Abbott said, "There's a reason why every business organization that has made endorsements has endorsed me and all the unions have endorsed Beto."

Both the Governor and O'Rourke are now in their final phase of getting supporters to the polls, as early voting begins in less than two weeks.