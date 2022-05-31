Governor Abbott issues disaster declaration in Uvalde

AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) - Governor Greg Abbott has issued a disaster declaration for the city of Uvalde following the shooting at Robb Elementary School on May 24.

The disaster declaration will accelerate all available state and local resources to assist the Uvalde community, according to a press release from the office of the governor. The declaration will also suspend regulations that would prevent or delay necessary action in coping with the aftermath of the shooting.

"The community of Uvalde has been left devastated by last week's senseless act of violence at Robb Elementary School and should not have to encounter any difficulty in receiving the support needed to heal," Abbott said.

"This disaster declaration frees up the many resources available through the State of Texas and local jurisdictions to continue providing much needed support to all who were impacted and work in the community unencumbered by regulations unnecessary to respond to this tragedy," Abbott said. "All of Texas stands with Uvalde, and we are prepared to provide support through all available means."

The declaration also allows agencies such as the Texas Division of Emergency Management to make readily available resources to respond to the disaster, which includes providing a temporary facility to be used as a family resource center to serve members of the Uvalde community who are seeking mental health services and other resources.

There were 21 victims killed in the shooting, including 19 students and two teachers.

Funeral services for the victims began on May 31.