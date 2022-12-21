Gov. Abbott to hold press conference ahead of winter weather in Texas

AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) — Governor Greg Abbott is expected to hold a press conference at 10:30 a.m. on the winter weather ahead for Texas this week.

On Thursday, a strong cold front will bring blustery northerly winds—with gusts up to 50 miles per hour—causing temperatures to drop significantly.

A wind chill watch is also posted for North Texas from Thursday morning through Friday morning for dangerous wind chills. Wind chill values could get as low as 15 degrees below zero.

The governor will be joined by the Texas Division of Emergency Management Chief Nim Kidd, Public Utility Commission Chairman Peter Lake, Electric Reliability Council of Texas CEO Pablo Vegas, and Texas Department of Transportation Director Marc Williams.