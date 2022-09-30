Gov. Abbott deploys additional resources to Florida for Hurricane Ian recovery efforts

FLORIDA (CBSDFW.COM) - The State of Texas has deployed additional state resources to support Florida recovery efforts after Hurricane Ian, Governor Greg Abbott announced.

"Texans understand the urgency of hurricane disaster response and recovery efforts, and our state is swiftly sending more support and resources to Florida as they continue responding to Hurricane Ian," said Abbott. "America is stronger when we come together during times of crisis, and the State of Texas will continue helping Floridians as they prepare to move forward from this dangerous storm."

The Texas Division of Emergency Management has deployed over 60 personnel to support Florida's response and recovery efforts.

The Texas A&M Forest Service has also deployed 12 personnel and a mobile command post.

These resources were deployed by TDEM at Abbott's direction, following a request by the State of Florida.

Earlier this week, Texas A&M Task Force 1 was deployed to Florida ahead of Hurricane Ian. In addition, more than 1,000 personnel from Texas electricity providers were deployed this week.