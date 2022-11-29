Giving Tuesday kicks off with $15M donation to United Way of Metropolitan Dallas

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Giving Tuesday has officially kicked off with a historic $15 million donation to United Way of Metropolitan Dallas from The Perot Foundation.

"It can be a powerful force to unite people and our communities," United Way Of Metropolitan Dallas CEO Jennifer Sampson said. "We've seen it time and time again. And it's a really special day."

It's the largest single donation in the organization's 98-year history and will allow it to attack their three main areas of focus unlike ever before.

"It's not only significant in terms of the size of the commitment but how we're structured to leverage it," Sampson said.

She says the organization will be focusing on education, income and health.

When asked how to encourage others to give, Sampson says the one currency everyone has in reserve is generosity.

"Writing a compelling note to a local health care community hero that does an extraordinary amount of good with their time and talents often without recognition...It could be calling your parents and grandparents and saying, 'I love you.' Giving Tuesday has become a holiday season force for good, and it's a compelling reminder that there is so much more that unites us than divides us."