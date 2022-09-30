Get a 'Taste of Texas' at the state fair

DALLAS, TX (CBSDFW.COM) — Brooke Katz, Keith Russell, and Kennedi Walker all took a bite of some unique treats at the State Fair of Texas Friday morning. The theme of the fair this year is "Taste of Texas".

Brooke and Keith spoke Tony Bednar with Tony's Taco Shop about what food they've brought to the fairgrounds this year. This is the shop's second year at the fair. One item on their list is quesabirria (a cross of a taco and a quesadilla) filled with cheese and ribeye meat tacos. It's also paired with green salsa for spice lovers and comes with consumé (broth) to dip. The super loco nachos weigh around three pounds and are considered a shareable plate plenty of options for toppings. The Salvadorian dish of pupusas (stuffed tortillas) round off the list in an homage to Hispanic Heritage Month.

RELATED: North Texas Taco Throwdown

Bednar says it's a hard process to become a fair vendor.

"it's a different business, but it's beautiful," he says.

When you think of candied foods, there are candy apples and candy corn, but have you heard of candied pickles?

Heather Perkins with Delicious Candy Pickles Factory told Kennedi Walker that her inspiration for chamoy pickles came from treats she had growing up, watching videos online, and TikTok.

The chamoy pickles are wrapped in a Fruit Roll-Up and drizzled with mango snow cone syrup and chamoy sauce. Watermelon Lucas and Tajin are also sprinkled on. There are also adult-only pickles including Crown Apple and Tequila Sunrise pickles. This is the Desoto-based company's first year at the fair.