Gas price average in Texas increases seven cents as demand rises

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - According to AAA Texas, the statewide gas price average in the state is $3.77 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel. That price is seven cents more than on this day last week and is $1.18 more per gallon compared to this day last year.

Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in El Paso are paying the most on average at $3.99 per gallon while drivers in Corpus Christi are paying the least at $3.61 per gallon. Those pulling up to the pump in Dallas, Fort Worth and Arlington are paying an average $3.82 for a gallon of gas.

"As the days get longer, the weather gets warmer, and pump prices dip from their record highs, consumers feel more confident about hitting the road," said AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster. "AAA is anticipating strong demand in the coming weeks as bookings for Memorial Day travel are already much higher than what they were last year."

The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $4.12, which is five cents more when compared to this day last week.

The slide in gas prices has reversed course over concerns about increased global oil prices and the return of seasonal domestic gas demands. The war in Ukraine and continued supply disruptions over less Russian oil entering the market caused the price of crude to creep back above $100 a barrel.