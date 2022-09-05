Gas prices fall under $3 for the first time since winter

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Dozens of gas stations switched out the "3" for a "2" on price signs to end the summer driving season on Monday, taking fuel below the $3 mark in North Texas for the first time since the winter.

While most stations making the move were pricing a gallon of regular unleaded at $2.99, data from GasBuddy showed gas going as low as $2.85 for Sam's Club members in Westworth Village on the west side of Fort Worth.

Prices have now come down more than 40% since peaking at $4.84 in mid-June, according to data from AAA.

In Lake Worth there were lines at times at the pumps at a Murphy Express, which had a gallon at $2.95. Several drivers were filling gas cans, along with their cars and trucks, with lawn mowers working overtime again following several bouts of heavy rain.

Sylvia and Barton Fox said they were filling their truck, car, street rod and gas cans, after waiting weeks for prices to drop.

"Oh yeah, we didn't drive as much," Sylvia Fox said. "I mean, we consolidated our trips and everything else."

John Poteet said his gas budget had climbed to about $1,000 a month during the summer, driving across the region for his roofing business. His $54 fill-up Monday though was nearly $35 less than what it would have cost him in June.

Diesel prices are not seeing nearly the same level of relief. AAA showed the average at $4.78 Monday, down from a peak of $5.45 in June, but slightly higher than a month ago.