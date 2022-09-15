Watch CBS News
Garland schools briefly lock down after shooting

By Alex Keller

/ CBS DFW

GARLAND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Schools in Garland were locked down for a short time this afternoon after a shooting off Broadway Blvd.

Police said that just after 3:00 p.m., they responded to reports of a shooting from the 3300 block of Broadway Blvd. Multiple schools were locked down as a safety precaution, but have since been released.

When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital, and his condition is not currently known.

Meanwhile, police are still searching for the suspect, who they describe as a Hispanic male between the ages of 17 and 19. He has a short haircut and was wearing a grey sweatshirt and grey sweatpants.

Investigators said they believe that a fight between two men led up to the shooting, but do not know what started their argument.

The investigation is ongoing.

