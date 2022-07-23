Garland police investigating shooting that left 1 dead

GARLAND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Garland police are investigating a shooting that took place Saturday morning and left a 24-year-old man dead.

On July 23, 2022 at about 4:15 a.m., Garland officers responded to a call about a gunshot from an apartment complex in the 2800 block of N. Shiloh Road.

Police found a man in a dark-colored SUV suffering from a gunshot wound. He showed no vital signs and was pronounced deceased at the scene by Garland Fire personnel.

The victim has not been publicly identified pending notification of his next of kin. The crime is being investigated as a murder.