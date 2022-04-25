Watch CBS News

Garland Police Department seeks witnesses to April 21 fatality crash

By CBSDFW Staff

/ CBS DFW

Police: Drunk driver arrested after crashing into Love Field gate, striking private jets 00:38

GARLAND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - The Garland Police Department is searching for additional witnesses to a fatality crash on April 21.  

It happened just before midnight at Country Club Road and Highway 66. 

Police have arrested 19-year-old Lonnie Jerald Komahcheet III for Intoxication Manslaughter. Komahcheet is currently in custody at Dallas County with a $250,000 bond.  

Anyone with information is urged to call Traffic Investigator Korinek at 972-205-2029.   

First published on April 25, 2022 / 3:04 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.