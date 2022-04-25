Garland Police Department seeks witnesses to April 21 fatality crash

Police: Drunk driver arrested after crashing into Love Field gate, striking private jets

GARLAND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - The Garland Police Department is searching for additional witnesses to a fatality crash on April 21.

It happened just before midnight at Country Club Road and Highway 66.

Police have arrested 19-year-old Lonnie Jerald Komahcheet III for Intoxication Manslaughter. Komahcheet is currently in custody at Dallas County with a $250,000 bond.

Anyone with information is urged to call Traffic Investigator Korinek at 972-205-2029.