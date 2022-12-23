Gardening 101: Veterans Produce

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — For the Christmas season, I wanted to introduce you to a man on a mission to grow solutions.

T.C. Beckett is a former Navy chief petty officer, he is referred to as "Chief" by the people around him. He is the executive director and founder of Veterans Produce. I heard about his operation through Aaron Fields of Eden Green (the commercial vertical farm donates surplus seedlings to them).

Beckett had a background in non-profit work and an interest in hydroponics and aquaponics. When he had a chance encounter with a homeless veteran named Tony, the former officer was inspired to utilize his skill set to address the nation-wide problem of homeless veterans and their hunger.

His approach includes several solutions. If a municipality or non-profit are faced with a homeless population, they can build one out of Beckett's custom-made indoor community gardens.

Their small footprint and self-contained system mean these operations can be placed almost in any location. These can be staffed by volunteers and veterans looking for work to get off the streets. The food the operation produces can directly feed the homeless veterans in the area. The idea is to provide both a career path and incredibly nourishing food.

Over the last few years, Beckett has slowly perfected his growing techniques. His facility is in the back of the Christ's Haven Church in Fort Worth. To pay him a visit is to be infused with the power of giving. His motivation and work are truly inspiring.

To put this simply, Beckett is one of the good guys and he could use your help.

He can feed more people with more farms. You can give to his non-profit or organize a place to build one of his community farms. There are homeless veterans spread out across the entire country. This elegant solution can fit just about anywhere from coast to coast.

There is a power in growing food. A small seed is not quite a living thing, it is just a blueprint to make a life with purpose. You put this seed in the right dirt and the right environment and life blooms. A seed is a miracle, really.

Veterans Produce is an idea seeded from one man trying to toil in the dirt to feed who he can. It is an idea that can take root and help solve hunger and homeless problems just about anywhere.

Further proof to what a gardener knows. To grow is to give.