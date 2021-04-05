Gardening 101: Replacing Plants That Didn't Survive Winter Storms

Like many gardeners across North Texas, I am looking at a handful of plants around my yard that don't appear to have survived the great cold spell of last February. The victims include an Indian hawthorn, several rosemary plants, an olive tree, a new hedge row and a dwarf pomegranate.

These plants will need to be replaced. I'll take the lesson the cold delivered and spend my money on replacement plants that will have a much better chance of weathering an extreme cold spells like we suffered last winter.

To talk options, I met up with the "Texas Plant Guy," Daniel Cunningham of the landscape company Rooted In. We met at the Myers Garden in McKinney, one of my favorite demonstration gardens in our area. Daniel suggested six different plants that have excellent track records in surviving the weather extremes that North Texas hands out.

The first group are native plants, the second group are adapted plants. Adapted plants mean they are from another area of the country or world but do well in our area. Depending on the space you are trying to fill, these are excellent choices.

These two stories are the first of a couple more I am doing on replacement plants. It had been almost a generation since temperatures got as cold as they did last February.

Losing plants can be expensive and even devastating when you factor in the time and effort (sometimes over years) nurturing your plant.

As painful of a lesson the hard freeze delivered, being a better informed gardener means you can replace your losses with better choices.