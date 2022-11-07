Gardening 101: Evergreen shrubs

(CBSDFW.COM) - Growing a green screen (a thick row of trees or shrubs) is something many homeowners want to do somewhere on their property. It takes planning, lots of time and can be costly. Whether to block your patio from a neighbor's view or to serve as a sound barrier, green screens are unique in that they can grow much higher than any fence you can build. And look much better.

This story in on evergreen shrubs. They make perfect green screens. They grow relatively fast and are very thick year around. One of my favorite choices is the Brody Eastern Red Cedar. Not only does it get huge (up to 25 feet) but is likely one of the best magnets for songbirds that you can grow. Birds eat the small red cones form the tree and love to hide their nests in the thick foliage.

Those classic tall, skinny Italian Cyprus you see in high end landscapes can be easily duplicated with a more affordable plant that grows much better in our climate. The Skyrocket Rocket Mountain Juniper grows in the same shape and looks fantastic in long rows.

For many, juniper or cedar trees look "out of place" here in north Texas. For those transplants from the Rockies or out west, they seem a natural choice for a landscape. The trees featured in our story are natives to Texas, so you are NOT planting something foreign at all. Evergreens are great choices for your yard, they are tough, make great year-around screens and don't require lots of water. They also provide a great look to balance out more traditional north Texas plants, a visual diversity that can be very dramatic if used correctly.

And the best part? Birds love them.