Fugitive wanted for sex-related charges in Dallas arrested at Texas-Mexico border
EAGLE PASS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers arrested a man wanted in connection with an outstanding felony arrest warrant for alleged crimes of a sexual nature in Dallas.
"Our frontline officers continue to maintain strict vigilance and this significant apprehension of a person wanted for crimes of a sexual nature underscores their continued resolve and dedication to upholding the CBP border security mission," said Acting Port Director Gilberto Calderon, Eagle Pass Port of Entry.
Silviano Garcia, 57, a Mexican citizen, was taken into custody on April 30 at the Camino Real International Bridge.
He was turned over to Maverick County Sheriff's Office to await criminal proceedings.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.