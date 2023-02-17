Watch CBS News
Frosty Friday: Layer up today, but warming trend begins this weekend

By Brittany Rainey

Chilly temps and brisk winds today, but warming trend kicks in tomorrow
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM)  Happy Friday!! Grab the extra-large cup of coffee this morning, its cold!

It's a day for layers as temperatures are near freezing but it feels like the upper 10s and low 20s.

Our morning hours remain cold and brisk with northerly winds between 5 and 15 mph. Winds subside through the day as temperatures warm to the low 50s under sunny skies.  

If you are heading out early Saturday morning, you will want the layers again with temperatures near freezing.

High clouds fill in tomorrow as winds shift out of the south, beginning our warmup. We top out in the mid 50s Saturday and then jump into the lower 70s Sunday as southwesterly winds increase to between 10 and 20 mph.

Our stretch of dry and breezy days ahead will keep the pollen count in the medium-high range.

If you are excited about some warmer temperatures, you will love the start of next week! We are tracking lower 80s and breezy winds!! Our next front moves in midweek, returning rain and storm chances to North Texas as well as cooler temperatures.

It's a good time to get the car washed!

