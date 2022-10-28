From your morning commute to Friday night lights, heavy rain and wind could be an issue

First Alert Weather Day issued for Friday due to disruptive weather

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - A lot of rain is on the way for North Texas.

CBS 11 Meteorologists have issued a First Alert Weather Day for Friday, Oct. 28, as there will be heavy rain off and on with strong winds at times.

Temperatures on Friday will remain in the mid-50s, reaching the high of 61 at midnight. A marginal severe weather threat will be in the southern part of the metroplex, along I-30.

During the Friday morning commute, rain will move from west to east.

Rain will carry on into the evening, and your Friday night lights forecast will be cold and rainy.

Saturday morning will also have some lingering rain.