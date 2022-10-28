Watch CBS News
Local News

From your morning commute to Friday night lights, heavy rain and wind could be an issue

By CBS DFW Staff

/ CBS DFW

First Alert Weather Day issued for Friday due to disruptive weather
First Alert Weather Day issued for Friday due to disruptive weather 02:41

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - A lot of rain is on the way for North Texas.  

CBS 11 Meteorologists have issued a First Alert Weather Day for Friday, Oct. 28, as there will be heavy rain off and on with strong winds at times.  

Temperatures on Friday will remain in the mid-50s, reaching the high of 61 at midnight. A marginal severe weather threat will be in the southern part of the metroplex, along I-30.  

During the Friday morning commute, rain will move from west to east.  

Rain will carry on into the evening, and your Friday night lights forecast will be cold and rainy. 

Saturday morning will also have some lingering rain. 

CBS DFW Staff
ktvt-cbs11-dallas-ft-worth-logo.jpg

The CBS DFW team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSDFW.com.

First published on October 27, 2022 / 8:27 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.