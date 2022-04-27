From exams to the ice, doctor dances with the Dallas Stars

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - A local woman is inspiring others to live out their dream. After a years-long break from dancing, Dr. Jean Elizze Charles is now a pro with the Dallas Stars Ice Girls.

"Medical school and residency, for me particularly as a dermatologist, is about eight years."

It was the desire to be in healthcare that had Dr. Charles setting side her love of dance. As a child she was a competitive figure skater, on the drill team in high school, and she cheered in college at the University of Texas at Austin.

After pursuing her career, Dr. Charles felt it was time to start pursuing her passion again.

"During residency was when I had this dream," she said. "I really wanted to be on a pro dance team, and so I started dancing again when I was 30."

At 31-years-old Dr. Charles made her pro debut with the Dallas Stars. We know 30 isn't old, but we are talking about the world of competitive dance and an eight year break!

"I could barely do the splits when I started dancing again," Dr. Charles said. "Your body definitely does change over those years over time."

Her story seems to be resonating. A video she posted on TikTok has more than 1.4 million views. Others have been commenting that she's inspired them to get back to something they love.

Her advice? Go and break those barriers because you can.

"Don't let your age define who you are," she said.