Frisco police warn residents, be vigilant this holiday season after recent robberies

FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – If you're in Frisco, police say remain vigilant this holiday season.

In recent weeks people have become victims of a wide variety of crimes, mostly in public places. Frisco police hosted a town hall on personal safety Wednesday night at City Hall, where they gave an update on the cases and offered safety advice everyone can use.

One Frisco resident, who does not want to share his name or face, came to this town hall looking for answers.

He told police he was a victim of a recent home invasion. Two people forced their way into the home, beating multiple family members, before stealing a large amount of cash.

"We can not go in our home. We're staying at a hotel. What are you guys doing?" he said.

Frisco Police Chief David Shilson assured him they're using video surveillance, victim and witness statements and other tools to catch the suspects. They've also increased patrols.

"I completely understand that is extremely unnerving to anybody that this would happen to," Shilson said.

This incident is just one of a series of crimes occurring in the city since mid-September.

Four incidents happened in the Regents Park area. The suspects striked up a conversation with victims - all South Asian women in the 50s and 60s. Then, placing jewelry on them before removing it along with what jewelry they already had on.

In addition - there have been robberies and thefts at Walmart, Target and H-E-B. A suspect has been taken into custody for the Walmart incident.

"It is kind of interesting that these crimes are happening," said Frisco resident Rick Salazar. "It's very important to make sure you lock and hide and put your stuff away."

Police say a lot of these crimes can be crimes of opportunity, so be vigilant in public and stay off your phone.

"Paying attention to your surroundings to raise that awareness to hopefully identify a threat before it comes at you and certainly if you see something that is perceived as a threat call us," Shilson said.

And police say at home, get to know your neighbors and have them watch your home when you're away. Getting surveillance cameras is also a good idea.