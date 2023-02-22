Frisco residents seek solutions to address concerns about proposed Universal Studios theme park

FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Frisco residents upset about the proposed Universal Studios theme park have presented an idea to the city that they believe will address a lot of their concerns.

It was discussed Tuesday night during a special joint meeting of the city council and planning and zoning commission.

Phil Evitt didn't mince words when he decided to speak to city leaders about having Universal Studios as a new neighbor.

"We do not want this project," he said. "This will decimate our neighborhood."

The Frisco husband and father was one of the first to move into the Cob Hill neighborhood 16 years ago.

Now the thought of a kids theme park on this undeveloped land to the north with an estimated 20,000 visitors on weekends has him asking, why here?

"I think there's just a lot better spots in the city," Evitt said. "I don't see why this has to be put right next to a residential area."

A few Frisco residents spoke in favor of the 90-plus acre project but the vast majority at the special city council meeting remain opposed.

"This project will change Frisco forever," one resident said.

They lobbied for a citizen's advisory committee to study potential traffic problems.

There's also growing support for a public park to encircle the theme park that would keep it more secluded and offer something for adults without kids.

"We asked the city to insist on a wide, unified path around the park that can safely be used by all Frisco residents," said another resident.

"It's a no go zone for us," Evitt said. "If we live in our neighborhood we can't walk across without paying and enjoying the space so we might as well have a green space around it that we can enjoy."

Concerned homeowners may have only two weeks to stop the project.

Some city leaders said, off camera, it will take more than not in my backyard complaints to keep it from being approved during a March 7th vote.