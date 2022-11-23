Frisco police investigating two more robberies near Regents Park

FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Frisco police investigating a string of attempted robberies near Regents Park said on Wednesday that they believe two more recent incidents are connected to the case.

On Nov. 20, 2022 and Nov. 22, 2022, two people described as a "heavy-set or pregnant white female" and a "heavy-set, dark-skinned male in his 30s with short black curly hair" in a dark-colored SUV approached people walking on the sidewalk and used conversation to approach their targets. They then put jewelry on their victims and while removing it, take their jewelry along with it and flee.

Video still of the suspects' dark-colored SUV. Frisco Police Department

In Sept. 2022, two people matching the descriptions of the thieves used a similar scheme to try and steal jewelry from people out walking. In these earlier incidents, however, the suspects tried to use force rather than sleight of hand and they were forced to flee with their hands empty after their would-be victims began calling for help.

The pair appears to have learned from their failures and changed up their strategy.

In the Nov. 20, 2022 theft, the male suspect told the victim that his wife was pregnant and that they needed help finding a hospital. The female suspect, who was sitting in the passenger's seat, told the victim she reminded her of her mother and gave her a gold ring and a gold chain. As the victim tried to give them back, the woman went in for a hug and snatched the victim's gold necklace before speeding off.

Two days later, the two were at it again. As in the previous robbery, the male driver told the victim that his wife was pregnant and needed help finding a hospital. The woman then exited the car and asked the victim if she was Indian, asked her age, then told her that she liked her. The thief then began hugging her victim and started putting jewelry on her. When the victim said she didn't want the jewelry, the thief took it off - along with the woman's gold necklace.

In all four cases, police noted, the thieves predominantly targeted South Asian women in their 50s and 60s visibly wearing jewelry as they walked through the neighborhood. They remind residents to be vigilant of their surroundings, encourage them to walk in groups, avoid wearing visible jewelry, and to contact them if they see something suspicious.

Police said that they think the SUV involved in both incidents might be a Chevrolet Traverse and ask anyone with any information to contact them by calling (972) 292-6010.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted by texting FRISCOPD and the tip to 847411 or by downloading the Frisco PD app.