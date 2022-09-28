Frisco police investigating related robberies near Regents Park

FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Frisco police are investigating two robberies that took place near Regents Park earlier this month.

Police said that the two incidents took place on Tuesday, Sept. 13 at about 7:40 p.m. and again on Tuesday, Sept. 27 at about 7:50 p.m. and believe they were carried out by the same people.

In both cases, victims wearing jewelry were approached by a black sedan with a heavy-set white female passenger and male driver.

The woman then exited the car and began speaking to the victims as she approached them. She gestured as if to give the victims something before grabbing their jewelry and trying to steal it.

In both cases, the victims were able to call for help, causing the suspects to flee before they could get their jewelry. However, both victims suffered minor injuries.

Frisco police ask that people keep an eye out for suspicious activity and contact them if they see anything.

Additionally, they ask anyone with information about the incidents to call them at (972) 292-6010, submit the tip anonymously by texting FRISCOPD and the tip to 847411, or by downloading the Frisco PD app.