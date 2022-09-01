Friday is National Food Bank Day, here are some ways to help

(CBSDFW.COM) - National Food Bank Day is this Friday, Sept. 1. It's a day people are encouraged to help others who are having trouble putting food on the table.

Food banks across the country help millions of men, women, and children who are struggling, especially with the current economic downturn. The reasons range from illness to job loss and a general change in circumstances – circumstances that can happen to anyone.

Click here to donate to the Tarrant Area Food Bank. There are 700,000 North Texans currently facing hunger, according to the North Texas Food Bank. Click here to donate.

Food banks take nonperishable food items and cash donations every day. Check their needs list for the fresh items they are seeking.