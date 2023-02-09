Freezing fog advisory lifts, cold mix of sun and clouds remain

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - While some North Texans woke up to a freezing fog advisory, others needed a warm coat.

CBS 11 News

That advisory ended for Cooke, Grayson and Montague Counties at 10 a.m. And the cold weather will fade as well, with highs rising into the upper 50s and lower 60s. North Texans will see a mix of sun and clouds.

Then a cold front slides through on Friday as winds pick up from the north.

Morning temperatures Friday peak in the upper 30s. Highs will only reach the mid 40s. But it will feel colder when factoring in a stiff wind from the north-northwest between 15 and 25 mph, with gusts up to 30-35 mph. A good deal of cloud cover will blanket the metroplex, too. Rain is also possible.

By Saturday it's back in the mid 50s for highs with sunshine. Increasing clouds creep back in on Sunday with highs again in the upper 50s.

Then, Monday into Tuesday, the next frontal system brings rain and potential thunderstorms to the region. Highest rain chances will move in overnight Monday into Tuesday. Highs are in the 60s.