Frances Denise Easley found deceased on New Year's Day

GARLAND (CBSDFW.COM) - Garland police have identified a deceased woman found on New Year's Day as Frances Denise Easley, 45.

Officers said they found Easley's body in the 1600 Block of Walnut Street. 

Detectives said it's unclear whether she fell victim to foul play or was involved in a car crash.

The investigation is ongoing as they work to determine the Easley's cause of death.

