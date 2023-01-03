Feeling lucky? Drawing for fourth largest jackpot in Mega Millions history tonight

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Lucky players have a shot at winning the fourth largest jackpot in Mega Millions history -- $785 million with a cash option of $395 million.

Odds of winning heading into the new year aren't ideal though. Ticket buyers' chances are about one in 302 million.

No ticket purchased for the lottery matched all six numbers drawn Friday night, Mega Millions said in a statement early Saturday. The numbers selected Friday were: 1, 3, 6, 44, 51 and gold Mega Ball 7.

The jackpot has grown so large thanks to long odds of one in 302.6 million that have resulted in 22 straight drawings without a big winner.

The estimated $785 million prize is for a winner who chooses to be paid through an annuity, with annual checks over 29 years. Nearly all winners opt for cash, which for the next drawing would be an estimated $395 million.

The jackpot is the largest since a $2.04 billion Powerball prize was won Nov. 8 in California. A winner hasn't been announced for that record-setting payout.

"On only three previous occasions has the Mega Millions jackpot gone beyond $700 million, and all three times those rolls continued on past $1 billion," Mega Millions said.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

For those who want to tempt fate, the next drawing is Tuesday, Jan. 3 at 11 p.m. ET. Drawings are held every Tuesday and Friday at 11 p.m. ET.