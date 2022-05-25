Watch CBS News
Four-vehicle crash on I-20 leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

By CBSDFW Staff

/ CBS DFW

TARRANT COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) - A four-vehicle crash off I-20 on May 25 left one dead and another critically injured, law enforcement officials said.

Tarrant County Sheriff's Deputies said that they responded to reports of a multi-vehicle accident at 9900 W IH-20 at about 12:54 p.m. 

When they arrived, they found that four vehicles were involved in the wreck. 

Medical personnel pronounced the driver of one of the vehicles deceased. The passenger was seriously injured and required a Careflite transport to a local hospital, where they remain in critical condition.

Crash investigators are on the scene and said they will release more information as it becomes available. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office will released the deceased individual's name after their next of kin is notified.

First published on May 25, 2022 / 4:17 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

