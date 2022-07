IRVING, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A four alarm fire broke out at a motel in Irving on Tuesday.

The fire started just before 5 p.m. at the Comfort Inn Motel on SH 114 near Freeport Parkway.

@DFWscanner this is at 114 and Freeport O believe. I have seen at least 4 fire trucks and multiple other fire vehicles going that way from Irving pic.twitter.com/aFDn1CETWT — TXJR02 (@TXJR021) July 19, 2022

There is no word from officials on any injuries.

