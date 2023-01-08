Fort Worth's West 7th district preps for TCU's CFP National Championship game

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Fort Worth's most prominent entertainment district is preparing for fans to gather on Monday night, when TCU faces Georgia in the College Football Playoff National Championship game.

Crockett Row will host a free block party for fans to congregate.

"We decided to work with the city to see if we could block off the street, have a party for everyone so to celebrate TCU's hopefully national championship," said Moody Younger, Co-Managing Partner for Younger Partners - Crockett Row's owners.

They'll be food trucks, live music and entertainment, the Movie Tavern will play the game on a large-screen TV, outside they'll also two outdoor 25-foot tv screens out on the property.

Parking will be free with validation in all Crockett Row garages starting at 3 p.m.

"We want everybody to come enjoy and have and be able to leave without having to pay for parking as long as they come to our premises," added Younger.

The bars and restaurants like Concrete Cowboy, The Social House, Mash'd will be open.

The owner of The Social House tells CBS 11 News they will add staff to accommodate the crowds and will add several new purple drinks, called the Hypnotoad Margarita and a Frog Water seltzer among others.

To keep visitors safe, the organizers will beef up security.

"We're working with police, we have off-duty officers, we've got multiple officers that will be at the event and then fort worth police will be there directly," added Younger.

The block party starts at 5 p.m. until 2 a.m.

The kickoff for the game is at 6:30 p.m.