Fort Worth Zoo steps up security after mysterious animal disappearances in Dallas

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - In light of recent incidents at the Dallas Zoo, the Fort Worth Zoo says it's stepping up security.

Just yesterday, two monkeys were discovered missing from the Dallas Zoo after officials noticed that their habitat was "intentionally compromised."

On Jan. 13, a clouded leopard named Nova was intentionally let out of her habitat through a cut-out hole similar to the one found in the monkey habitat. Ten days after Nova was let out then found, someone killed an endangered lappet-faced vulture named Pin.

The Fort Worth Zoo said that although there is already 24/7 security onsite and cameras in all behind-the-scene areas, they have increased patrols during the day and night.

The zoo also said they are checking perimeter fencing, back-of-house areas and habitats.

"The safety and security of our guests, staff and animals is our utmost priority," the zoo said in a statement.

In December, the Fort Worth Zoo discovered a Mountain Bongo got out of its enclosure - on her own accord. Zoo officials said the Bongo got her horn stuck in perimeter fencing and noticed she was in distress when she pushed through the fencing, breaking out of her habitat.