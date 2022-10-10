Fort Worth warehouse fire shifts to controlled burn

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - The Fort Worth Fire Department said the warehouse fire that happened at 2317 Cullen Street on Thursday has been shifted "to more of a controlled burn versus an active fire scene."

At approximately 10:30 p.m. Oct. 6, FWFD received multiple calls about a fire that made its way into the building located in the 2300 Block of Cullen Street.

Officials say alcohol-based hand sanitizer may have been a contributing factor to the 3-alarm fire that engulfed the large commercial building in Fort Worth Thursday night.

On Monday, Fort Worth fire said there are no known negative impacts, safety issues or health risks that warrant public concern.

Fire crews are still monitoring the scene and don't know how much longer they will be there.

They also said the firefighter who was transported from the scene to a local hospital has been released and is recovering.