Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo brings in over $115 million

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) - After a canceled year due to the pandemic, the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo organizers said they brought in over a million people to this years' show in January and February.

On Tuesday, leaders with the FWSSR unveiled the numbers from the 23-day event in front of the city council.

FWSSR paid for Highland Market Research, LLC to do the economic impact survey.

The 125th show brought in $115 million dollars in direct spending attracting 1.2 million people.

"That economic impact is something that we were glad to see, that certainly boosts the economy an economy especially at that time coming out of the pandemic that needed a boost and so it's good that the stock show could help but some money in the coffers of some well deserved business people here in Fort Worth," said Matt Brockman, Communications Director of the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo.

It's down from the last show in 2020, when the event brought in $200 million in spending.

"We were kind of anxious going in to the 2022 stock show having canceled because of COVID-19 in 2021, but 1.2 million people showed up they turned out," added Brockman.

The survey shows

83% of the visitors were from the DFW metroplex

13% from Texas but outside the DFW area

4% from out of state and international.

Of the visitors, 77% were white or Caucasian, 11% were Black or African American and 10% were Hispanic, drawing some concern from council members.

"This entire council would like to see the participation reflect the diversity of our community," said Fort Worth City Councilwoman Gyna Bivens.

"We truly believe that the stock show is part of Fort Worth. It states who we are as a community and we welcome anyone," said FWSSR President and GM Brad Barnes.

"We do know that we can always be better. Fort Worth is a growing and diverse community and we want to do our best to embrace what makes Fort Worth diverse, what makes Fort Worth unique and the surrounding communities and then offer that with new offerings," added Brockman.

