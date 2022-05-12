Fort Worth resident an 'Instant Millionaire' after buying winning Texas Lottery scratch ticket

AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) - Fort Worth is home to an 'Instant Millionaire,' after a resident claimed a second-tier prize of $1 million in the Texas Lottery scratch ticket game.

The ticket was bought at a RaceTrac store on 1840 Eastchase Parkway, in Fort Worth. The claimant elected to remain anonymous.

According to the lottery, this was the 37th of 40 second-tier prizes worth $1 million claimed in this game.

Instant Millionaire offers more than $519 million in total prizes, including 10 top prizes of $2.5 million.

Overall odds of winning any prize in the game are one in 3.20, including break-even prizes.