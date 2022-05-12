Watch CBS News
Local News

Fort Worth resident an 'Instant Millionaire' after buying winning Texas Lottery scratch ticket

By CBSDFW Staff

/ CBS DFW

Your Thursday Morning Headlines, May 12th, 2022
Your Thursday Morning Headlines, May 12th, 2022 03:01

AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) - Fort Worth is home to an 'Instant Millionaire,' after a resident claimed a second-tier prize of $1 million in the Texas Lottery scratch ticket game.

The ticket was bought at a RaceTrac store on 1840 Eastchase Parkway, in Fort Worth. The claimant elected to remain anonymous.

According to the lottery, this was the 37th of 40 second-tier prizes worth $1 million claimed in this game. 

Instant Millionaire offers more than $519 million in total prizes, including 10 top prizes of $2.5 million. 

Overall odds of winning any prize in the game are one in 3.20, including break-even prizes. 

First published on May 12, 2022 / 10:19 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.