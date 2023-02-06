City of Fort Worth focusing on pothole repairs after last week's ice storm

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Now that the ice has melted, City of Forth Worth street crews are turning their attention to the potholes it left behind.

The same trucks that were out salting and sanding roads last week are now being used to repair the damage caused by the winter weather.

"We worked all weekend long," said Timothy Moreno, the superintendent of the City of Fort Worth's Transportation & Public Works department. "As soon as the ice event ended on Friday about noon, we switched gears."

Crews typically fix about 100 potholes a day, but they'll ramp up to 300 or so for at least the next week.

The icy weather took a big toll on the roads, especially ones with aging asphalt.

"Asphalt roads, anything that has cracks in it, water will get down below it and cause things to break up," Moreno said.

Crews are focusing on making quick repairs to potholes three feet in diameter or less, which is about the size of the top of a washing machine.

"If it's bigger than that, the pothole truck will come and they'll make the location safe, and then they'll put it on a list for our normal street operations to make a repair," he said.

The city needs your help to get rid of the nuisances on the road. Instead of just swerving and driving by a pothole, report it.

"If the citizens don't call, then we don't know that they're there," said Moreno.

He says they're typically able to fix potholes within 48 hours of being reported.

Fort Worth residents can report potholes by calling 817-392-1234, using the MyFW app, or submitting a request online.