Fort Worth police to start enforcing open container ban

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — If you're heading to the popular West 7th entertainment district in Fort Worth, there's a new ordinance you should know about.

As of yesterday, possessing an open container or drinking on city streets will not be allowed.

In West 7th, there was noticeable police presence, something those who work at Junk Punch are happy to see.

"I think it's going to restore balance in a lot of the different bars and give people their fun and freedom," bartender Megan Delgado said.

Delgado said that crime and underage drinking has gotten out of control. It's an especially big problem outside of restaurants and bars, hurting business.

"I have seen people that have backpacks, and they just pop out beers out of their backpacks," she said. "I don't think it's really fair for the businesses that are down here, you know?"

"It's bad in my area too," Clay Brannan, who also works in West 7th, said. "That's always been an issue everywhere. Do we need to do more to fend off that? Yes."

Fort Worth police say from January through October of this year compared to the same period in 2021, the West 7th area experienced a 15% increase in overall crime, which includes an 8% increase in public intoxication arrests.

The city council passing a new ordinance that now prohibits the possession of an open container or public consumption of alcohol in the West 7th area. If someone is caught, they can be fined up to $500.

"There's other areas that have implemented that and had some successes," visitor Annette Jacobs said.

"I think it will be helpful for the businesses if people could enjoy the area, enjoy the shops," visitor James Jacobs said.

The city has put up signs notifying visitors about the ordinance. Right now, the focus is on education so there will be a 30-day grace period. Officers will issue warnings. However, they could take additional enforcement if necessary.